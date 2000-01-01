GK Software SE (XETRA:GKS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GKS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GKS

  • Market Cap€141.660m
  • SymbolXETRA:GKS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007571424

Company Profile

GK Software SE is a technology company which provides retail software. The firm provides solutions for corporations with local stores and retail application including end-to-end and complete software solutions for retail trade.

Latest GKS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .