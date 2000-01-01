Company Profile

GKE Corp Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding firm. The company with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing integrated warehousing and logistics solutions, multi-modal solutions for the supply chain management. It is organized in three business segments namely, the Investment holding segment comprises of investment activities in other business; Third-party logistics segment, which is the key revenue driver, provides integrated and comprehensive logistics services; and the Infrastructure logistic segment is involved in producing and manufacturing of building materials and cement products. It has two geographical segments namely Singapore and China, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Singapore.GKE Corp Ltd is engaged in third party logistics, shipping logistics and infrastructural logistics.