GL Ltd (SGX:B16)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - B16
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - B16
- Market CapSGD1.033bn
- SymbolSGX:B16
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINBMG392401094
Company Profile
GL Ltd is primarily engaged in the hotel industry. Through its hotels business, it manages and leases hotel chains in the United Kingdom. It also has minor interests in businesses such as oil & gas, property development and gaming.