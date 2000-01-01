Glacier Lake Resources Inc (TSX:GLI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLI
- Market CapCAD0.240m
- SymbolTSX:GLI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA37640A2048
Company Profile
Glacier Lake Resources Inc is a resource exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring resource properties in Canada. Its project includes the Silver Vista Property in British Columbia.