Glacier Lake Resources Inc (TSX:GLI)

North American company
Company Info - GLI

  • Market CapCAD0.240m
  • SymbolTSX:GLI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37640A2048

Company Profile

Glacier Lake Resources Inc is a resource exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring resource properties in Canada. Its project includes the Silver Vista Property in British Columbia.

