Company Info - GLA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:GLA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GLA7

Company Profile

Gladiator Resources Ltd focuses on analyzing and exploring mineral properties in Australia and internationally. It explores for gold, uranium and nickel Sulfide. Geographically it solely operates in Australia. The company's projects include The Marymia Project and The North Arunta Project.Gladiator Resources Ltd is a mining and exploration company focusing on under-explored mineral properties. The Company is examining and evaluating Norther Uruguay.

