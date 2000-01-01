Gladstone Commercial Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GOOD)

  • Market Cap$644.990m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GOOD
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3765361080

Gladstone Commercial Corp is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing and owning net leased industrial, commercial and retail real property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial, industrial real properties, and medical properties nationwide. Its principal investment objectives are to generate income from rental properties.Gladstone Commercial Corp is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in investing in and owning net leased industrial, commercial and retail real property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans.

