Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing and owning net leased industrial, commercial and retail real property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial, industrial real properties, and medical properties nationwide. Its principal investment objectives are to generate income from rental properties.