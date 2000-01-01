Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GOOD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GOOD
- Market Cap$460.930m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GOOD
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINUS3765361080
Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corp is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing and owning net leased industrial, commercial and retail real property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial, industrial real properties, and medical properties nationwide. Its principal investment objectives are to generate income from rental properties.Gladstone Commercial Corp is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in investing in and owning net leased industrial, commercial and retail real property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans.