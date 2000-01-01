Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corp is a business development company. The company's investment objective is to invest in achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities. It is managed externally by Gladstone Management Corporation.