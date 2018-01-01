Gladstone Land Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B (NASDAQ:LANDO) Share Price

Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp is a real estate company. It is primarily in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It manages operations in one reporting segment. It is focused on the ownership of high-quality farms and farm-related properties that are leased on a triple-net basis to tenants with a strong operating history and deep farming resources.Gladstone Land Corp is an externally-managed real estate company. The Company invests in farmlands located in agricultural markets throughout the USA. It owns farms and cooling facilities for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce.