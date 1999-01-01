Company Profile

Glanbia PLC Meaning 'pure food' in Irish, is a global ingredient and branded performance nutrition manufacturer present in 32 countries with sales in 130 countries and over 6,000 employees. Originating in Ireland in the 1960s in the dairy processing industry, predecessor companies were initially listed in 1988 before Glanbia came into being in 1999. Production facilities are concentrated in Ireland, the U.K., Germany, the U.S., and China. Glanbia processes over 6 billion litres of milk annually and is also a major producer of U.S. cheddar cheese.Glanbia PLC is a nutrition company that offers powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages through specialty retail, the Internet and gyms. Its segments are Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates.