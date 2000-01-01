Company Profile

In the pharmaceutical industry, GlaxoSmithKline ranks as one of the largest companies by total sales. The company wields its might across several therapeutic classes, including respiratory and antiviral, as well as vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Glaxo uses joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets like HIV and consumer products.GlaxoSmithKline PLC creates, discovers, develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products including respiratory and antiviral, vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products.