Glen Eagle Resources Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, the exploration and the evaluation of mining properties. The company currently operates in two segments which are the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties, recovery of gold and silver from tailings and recovery of gold from rocks. The corporation's activities are conducted in Quebec (Canada), and Honduras. Its properties include Moose Lake in Canada; and Project Cobra Oro 1, and Project Cobra Oro 2 in Honduras.