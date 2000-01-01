Glencore (XETRA:8GC)

European company
Market Info - 8GC

Company Info - 8GC

  • Market Cap€42.041bn
  • SymbolXETRA:8GC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B4T3BW64

Company Profile

Glencore PLC is a producer and marketer of natural resources. It is engaged in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products and agricultural products.

Latest 8GC news

