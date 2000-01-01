Company Profile

Glenveagh Properties PLC develops single and multi-family houses and apartments. Its principal activities are the development and building of starter, mid-size executive and high-end homes (both houses and apartments) in Ireland. The company has two reportable segments namely Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living. It derives maximum revenue from the Glenveagh Homes segment.Glenveagh Properties PLC develops and builds starter, mid-size and executive and high-end homes in Ireland either for itself or on behalf of third parties. It offers a platform that will combine a land bank in Ireland, mainly in the Greater Dublin Area.