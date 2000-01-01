Glenveagh Properties (LSE:GLV)

Market Info - GLV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLV

  • Market Cap€691.840m
  • SymbolLSE:GLV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BD6JX574

Company Profile

Glenveagh Properties PLC develops and builds starter, mid-size and executive and high-end homes in Ireland either for itself or on behalf of third parties. It offers a platform that will combine a land bank in Ireland, mainly in the Greater Dublin Area.

