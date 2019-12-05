Company Profile

GLI Finance Ltd provides finance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company's operating segments include Sancus BMS, which is the highest revenue generator; Fintech ventures and Group Treasury. Its objective is to maximize shareholder returns through the management of multi-jurisdictional businesses lending to SMEs, and through the realization of capital returns on its portfolio of investments in alternative finance platforms.GLI Finance Ltd is a closed ended investment company. The company's objective is to maximise shareholder returns through the management of multi-jurisdictional businesses providing asset backed lending.