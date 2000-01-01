Company Profile

GLI Finance Ltd provides finance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company operates in two segments namely Sancus BMS, which is the highest revenue generator, and Fintech ventures. The group's objective is to maximize shareholder returns through the management of multi-jurisdictional businesses lending to SMEs, and through the realization of capital returns on its portfolio of investments in alternative finance platforms. It provides financial solutions in three continents which include North America, Europe, and Africa.GLI Finance Ltd is a closed ended investment company. The company's objective is to maximise shareholder returns through the management of multi-jurisdictional businesses providing asset backed lending.