Global Atomic Corp (TSE:GLO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLO
- Market CapCAD64.710m
- SymbolTSE:GLO
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA37957M1068
Company Profile
Global Atomic Corp is engaged in processing of electric arc furnace dust recycling business in Turkey to recover zinc in concentrate, which is sold to smelters, primarily in the European market.