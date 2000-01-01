Global Brands Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:787)

APAC company
Company Info - 787

  • Market CapHKD617.190m
  • SymbolSEHK:787
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG393381196

Company Profile

Global Brands Group Holdings Ltd is a fashion apparel and footwear designer and developer for men, women, kids and children. The company's geographical reach expands from North America, Europe/Middle East to Asia.

Latest 787 news

