Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BRSS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRSS

  • Market Cap$965.480m
  • SymbolNYSE:BRSS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37953G1031

Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc is a fabricator, distributor and processor of specialized copper and brass products. Engages in metal melting and casting, rolling, extruding and stamping to fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products.

Latest BRSS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .