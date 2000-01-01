Global Cord Blood Corp Shs Stock Settlement (NYSE:CO)

North American company
Market Info - CO

Company Info - CO

  • Market Cap$527.530m
  • SymbolNYSE:CO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG393421030

Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corp provides cord blood banking services. The company provides cord blood processing and storage services for expectant parents interested in capturing the evolving medical treatments and technologies such as cord blood transplants.Global Cord Blood Corp, formerly China Cord Blood Corp, provides cord blood banking services. The company provides cord blood processing and storage services.

