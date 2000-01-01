Company Profile

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc is a provider of online daily fantasy sports software. The company allows its operators to offer daily fantasy sports software solution. Its products and services are distributed through the internet via mobile and desktop. The company is a SaaS product offering a turnkey solution for sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies to participate in the daily fantasy sports industry.Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc is a provider of online daily fantasy sports software. The company allows its operators to offer daily fantasy sports software solution. Its products and services are distributed through the internet via mobile and desktop.