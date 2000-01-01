Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (TSX:DFS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DFS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DFS
- Market CapCAD10.780m
- SymbolTSX:DFS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINCA37955Q1090
Company Profile
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc is a provider of online daily fantasy sports software. The company allows its operators to offer daily fantasy sports software solution. Its products and services are distributed through the internet via mobile and desktop.