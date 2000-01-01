Global Dominion Access SA (XMAD:DOM)

European company
Market Info - DOM

Company Info - DOM

  • Market Cap€607.280m
  • SymbolXMAD:DOM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105130001

Company Profile

Global Dominion Access SA provides multi-technical services and engineering solutions. The company provides its services and solutions to telecom, banking, energy, education, and healthcare industry.

