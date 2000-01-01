Global EcoPower (EURONEXT:ALGEP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALGEP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALGEP
- Market Cap€13.150m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALGEP
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0011289198
Company Profile
Global EcoPower is engaged in producing electricity from renewable energies. The Company builds plants for producing electricity from wind, solar, water, and biomass.