Global Elsimate Capital Corp (XETRA:GR91)
Company Profile
Cryptobloc Technologies Corp is a Canada based company. Its principal business focuses on providing services for application programming interface (API) in regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed-loop and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.Cryptobloc Technologies Corp is engaged in developing and implementing crypto-currency services and blockchain solutions.