Global Fortune Investment Ltd (ASX:GFI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GFI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GFI
- Market CapAUD16.160m
- SymbolASX:GFI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GFI2
Company Profile
Global Fortune Investment Ltd is engaged in business investment and development. Its business divisions are Mineral exploration and Food, beverage and agricultural products trade sector.