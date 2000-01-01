Company Profile

Global Gaming 555 AB is engaged in management, consulting in IT, production and sales (license) of software as well as through subsidiaries games on the Internet and related activities. It offers games under the Ninja Casino, Kotikasino, NettiCasino, Viking Slots, NettiArpa, and Kultakaivos.