Global Gardens Group Inc Class A (TSX:VGM.H)
Market Info - VGM.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VGM.H
- Market CapCAD2.000m
- SymbolTSX:VGM.H
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA37890T1012
Company Profile
Global Gardens Group Inc is in the business of developing and selling plant-based beverages. It offers vegetable based non-dairy beverages under the Veggemo brand.