Global Gardens Group Inc Class A (TSX:VGM.H)

North American company
Market Info - VGM.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VGM.H

  • Market CapCAD2.000m
  • SymbolTSX:VGM.H
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37890T1012

Company Profile

Global Gardens Group Inc is in the business of developing and selling plant-based beverages. It offers vegetable based non-dairy beverages under the Veggemo brand.

