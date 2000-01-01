Global Hunter Corp (TSX:BOB.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BOB.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BOB.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:BOB.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37945M2004

Company Profile

Global Hunter Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is focused on strategic and base metals. The company’s geographic segments include Canada and Chile.

Latest BOB.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .