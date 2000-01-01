Global Hunter Corp (TSX:BOB.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOB.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOB.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:BOB.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA37945M2004
Company Profile
Global Hunter Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is focused on strategic and base metals. The company’s geographic segments include Canada and Chile.