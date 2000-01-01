Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

North American company
Company Info - GBLI

  • Market Cap$420.600m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GBLI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3933F1054

Company Profile

Global Indemnity Ltd a specialty property and casualty insurer. It offers binding authority, program, brokerage, direct and reinsurance services through its distribution channel in United States.

