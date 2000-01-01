Company Profile

Global Industrial Co is a value-added industrial distributor. It distributes a wide range of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products to customers across North America, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, safety and security, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbenches, and shop desks, outdoor and grounds maintenance, plumbing and pumps, and packaging and supplies.Systemax Inc is direct marketer of brand name and private label products including industrial, material handling and supplies, computer equipment and related accessories, technology supplies and consumer electronics.