Global Invacom Group Ltd (LSE:GINV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GINV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GINV
- Market Cap£22.360m
- SymbolLSE:GINV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINSG2E91982768
Company Profile
Global Invacom Group Ltd develops, manufacturers and supplies satellite and TV peripheral equipment to the Direct Broadcast Satellite and VSAT markets.