Global Invacom Group Ltd (SGX:QS9)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QS9

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QS9

  • Market CapSGD40.480m
  • SymbolSGX:QS9
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2E91982768

Company Profile

Global Invacom Group Ltd develops, manufacturers and supplies satellite and TV peripheral equipment to the Direct Broadcast Satellite and VSAT markets.

Latest QS9 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .