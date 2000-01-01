Global Mastermind Capital Ltd (SEHK:905)
- Market CapHKD56.730m
- SymbolSEHK:905
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBMG3932X1231
Global Mastermind Capital Ltd is an investment holding company. It mainly invests in listed and unlisted companies mainly in Hong Kong, the United States, and Canada.