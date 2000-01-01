Global Mastermind Capital Ltd (SEHK:905)

APAC company
Market Info - 905

Company Info - 905

  • Market CapHKD56.730m
  • SymbolSEHK:905
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3932X1231

Company Profile

Global Mastermind Capital Ltd is an investment holding company. It mainly invests in listed and unlisted companies mainly in Hong Kong, the United States, and Canada.

Latest 905 news

