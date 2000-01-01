Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GMRE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GMRE

  • Market Cap$559.910m
  • SymbolNYSE:GMRE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37954A2042

Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc owns, operates, develops and manages specialty medical properties including medical office buildings, outpatient treatment & diagnostic facilities, physical group practice clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and treatment centers.

Latest GMRE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .