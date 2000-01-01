Company Profile

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. Global Payments recently announced its intention to merge with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that will give Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares.Global Payments Inc has interests in offering business solutions. Its primary activity includes payment solutions for merchants, value-added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions and government agencies.