Company Profile

Global Petroleum Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas, upstream exploration company. The principal activities of the company include exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company's principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. The company mainly focuses on Africa and the Mediterranean. It holds interests in petroleum exploration license number 29, covering offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A in the Republic of Namibia.Global Petroleum Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas, upstream exploration company. The principal activities of the company include exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties.