Global Petroleum Ltd (ASX:GBP)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GBP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GBP
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:GBP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GBP6
Company Profile
Global Petroleum Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas, upstream exploration company. The principal activities of the company include exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company's principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. The company mainly focuses on Africa and the Mediterranean. It holds interests in petroleum exploration license number 29, covering offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A in the Republic of Namibia.Global Petroleum Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas, upstream exploration company. The principal activities of the company include exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties.