Global Ports Investments GDR (LSE:GLPR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLPR
- Market Cap$668.700m
- SymbolLSE:GLPR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorInfrastructure Operations
- Currency
- ISINUS37951Q2021
Company Profile
Global Ports Investments PLC is a holding company that operates container and oil products terminals. The company provides services to Russian cargo flows and also offers services related to import and export logistics operations.