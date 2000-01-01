Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SELF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SELF

  • Market Cap$33.160m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SELF
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37955N1063

Company Profile

Global Self Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company is engaged ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self-storage facilities in the United States.

Latest SELF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .