Global Ship Lease Inc Class A (NYSE:GSL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSL
- Market Cap$147.300m
- SymbolNYSE:GSL
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINMHY271836006
Company Profile
Global Ship Lease Inc owns a fleet of modern containerships of diverse sizes and charters the vessels out under long-term, fixed-rate charters to reputable container shipping companies.