Global Ship Lease Inc Class A (NYSE:GSL)

North American company
Market Info - GSL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSL

  • Market Cap$147.300m
  • SymbolNYSE:GSL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY271836006

Company Profile

Global Ship Lease Inc owns a fleet of modern containerships of diverse sizes and charters the vessels out under long-term, fixed-rate charters to reputable container shipping companies.

Latest GSL news

