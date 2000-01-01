Global Strategic Group Ltd (SEHK:8007)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8007

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8007

  • Market CapHKD217.670m
  • SymbolSEHK:8007
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3947G1230

Company Profile

Global Strategic Group Ltd is engaged in providing internet and e-commerce enabling solutions, IT consulting and technical services; strategic investments in technologies and applications; trading of commodities; and providing natural gas supply.

Latest 8007 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .