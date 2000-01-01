Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3889)

APAC company
Company Info - 3889

  • Market CapHKD152.760m
  • SymbolSEHK:3889
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3932Q1029

Company Profile

Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of corn refined products and corn-based sweetener products. Its segments include: Corn refined products; corn-based sweetener products; and trading.

