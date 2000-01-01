Global Testing Corp Ltd (SGX:AYN)

APAC company
Market Info - AYN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AYN

  • Market CapSGD17.950m
  • SymbolSGX:AYN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BB4000008

Company Profile

Global Testing Corp Ltd is engaged in providing testing services including wafer sorting & final testing to the semiconductor industry, focusing on logic & mixed-signal semiconductors used in consumer electronics and communication devices.

