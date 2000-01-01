Global Token Ltd (SEHK:8192)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8192
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8192
- Market CapHKD32.130m
- SymbolSEHK:8192
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBMG6674T1430
Company Profile
Global Energy Resources International Group Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of environmental friendly air-conditioners and related products.