GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Ltd (TSX:BLOK)
North American company
- Market CapCAD104.650m
- SymbolTSX:BLOK
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA37892G1072
Company Profile
GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Ltd, formerly Helix Applications Inc focuses on developing blockchain-based software technologies. Its projects include Helix Logistics Platform which is engaged in the development of a blockchain-based logistics platform and TruckLovely App provides a system to organize everything for companies who deliver or collect.Belvedere Resources Ltd is an exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties located in Finland.