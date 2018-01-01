GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Share Price

GFS
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
North American company
Technology
Semiconductors
Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is a semiconductor foundry. It manufactures complex ICs that enable electronic devices that are pervasive in every sector of the economy. It derives revenue primarily from fabricating semiconductor wafers using the company's manufacturing processes for the company's customers based on their proprietary integrated circuit designs and, from design, mask making, bumping, probing, assembly, and testing services.
