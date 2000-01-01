Globalive Technology Inc (TSX:LIVE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LIVE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LIVE
- Market CapCAD7.610m
- SymbolTSX:LIVE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA37958U1075
Company Profile
Globalive Technology Inc is a software company. It is engaged in designing, building and commercializing software platforms that leverage the latest artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies.