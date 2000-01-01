Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE Inc is a US-based company involved in the business of development and sale of computer software that provides secure information exchange, data transfer and sharing capabilities for enterprises and consumers. Its primary business is selling and supporting managed file transfer (MFT) software for enterprises based on the Enhanced File Transfer (EFT) platform.GlobalSCAPE Inc develops and sells computer software that provides secure information exchange, data transfer and sharing capabilities for enterprises and consumers.