Globaltrans Investment GDR (LSE:GLTR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLTR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLTR
- Market Cap$1.494bn
- SymbolLSE:GLTR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINUS37949E2046
Company Profile
Globaltrans Investment PLC is engaged in providing railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock as well as the fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.