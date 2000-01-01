Globaltrans Investment GDR (LSE:GLTR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLTR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLTR

  • Market Cap$1.494bn
  • SymbolLSE:GLTR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37949E2046

Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment PLC is engaged in providing railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock as well as the fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

Latest GLTR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GLTR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .